Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $30.3060, with a volume of 16822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Key Stories Impacting Hinge Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Hinge Health this week:

Get Hinge Health alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — Hinge reported $0.31 EPS (versus ~$0.04 consensus) and revenue up ~45.5% YoY, citing record quarterly results and strong sales momentum. This beat and commentary on selling wins appear to be the primary catalyst. Hinge Health soars as Q4 earnings triple estimates, outlook tops consensus

Q4 results materially beat expectations — Hinge reported $0.31 EPS (versus ~$0.04 consensus) and revenue up ~45.5% YoY, citing record quarterly results and strong sales momentum. This beat and commentary on selling wins appear to be the primary catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY2026 and Q1 revenue guidance — Management updated FY2026 revenue guidance to $732M–$742M (above the ~$701.6M consensus) and Q1 revenue to $171M–$173M (above ~$159.9M consensus), signaling continued commercial momentum and driving investor optimism about revenue trajectory. Q4 press release / slide deck

Raised FY2026 and Q1 revenue guidance — Management updated FY2026 revenue guidance to $732M–$742M (above the ~$701.6M consensus) and Q1 revenue to $171M–$173M (above ~$159.9M consensus), signaling continued commercial momentum and driving investor optimism about revenue trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Management projects ~25% revenue growth for 2026 and highlights AI investments — Company expects FY2026 revenue to reach ~$732M and is emphasizing AI-driven care expansion as a growth lever, which supports a positive growth story and multiple expansion hopes. Hinge Health projects 2026 revenue to hit $732M buoyed by strong growth, AI investments

Management projects ~25% revenue growth for 2026 and highlights AI investments — Company expects FY2026 revenue to reach ~$732M and is emphasizing AI-driven care expansion as a growth lever, which supports a positive growth story and multiple expansion hopes. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and detail available — The full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript provides color on wins, margin progression and sales cadence for investors doing deeper diligence. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Earnings call transcript and detail available — The full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript provides color on wins, margin progression and sales cadence for investors doing deeper diligence. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation headwinds — Despite the beat, the stock still trades below its 50-day ($44.11) and 200-day ($48.93) moving averages and remains closer to its 52-week low than its high, which could limit upside until momentum sustains; market-cap and trailing metrics also reflect investor caution. No link

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNGE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Freedom Capital raised Hinge Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hinge Health from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hinge Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Hinge Health Trading Up 3.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53.

Hinge Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hinge Health

In other news, President James Pursley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 769,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,257,255.20. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Antonio Perez sold 166,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $8,088,495.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,805,105 shares of company stock valued at $128,216,614.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hinge Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter worth $3,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at about $43,840,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,938,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new stake in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,986,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000.

Hinge Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company’s platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hinge Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hinge Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.