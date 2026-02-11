AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.3550, with a volume of 3648791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.30 price objective (down from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $692.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 761.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company’s core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark’s RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

