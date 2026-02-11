Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26, FiscalAI reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.180-0.280 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Amkor Technology’s conference call:
- Amkor beat expectations in Q4 with $1.89B revenue and $0.69 EPS, closed 2025 with revenue up 6% to $6.7B and record advanced packaging and computing revenue.
- Management expects strong 2026 top‑line momentum — Q1 guide midpoint of $1.65B (+25% YoY) and full‑year computing growth above 20%, driven by AI/HPC demand.
- 2026 capital spending will jump to $2.5–3.0B, largely front‑loaded for facility expansion (65–70% for Arizona phase one) and equipment, with minimal government incentive offsets reflected in the 2026 guide.
- Strategic execution progressing — two additional HDFO programs in final qualification, multiple HDFO CPU ramps targeted in H2 2026, and Vietnam reached break‑even in Q4, freeing Korea capacity for advanced packaging and test.
- Balance sheet provides flexibility with year‑end cash/short‑term investments of $2.0B, total liquidity of $3.0B and modest leverage (debt $1.4B, ~1.2x debt/EBITDA), plus customer commitments and potential government funding.
Amkor Technology Price Performance
AMKR opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.00. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90.
Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AMKR
More Amkor Technology News
Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and stronger fundamentals — Amkor reported $0.69 EPS and $1.89B revenue, with margin expansion and improved cash flow, which underpins the rally. Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Upward guidance on revenue and healthy Q1 range — management set Q1 revenue $1.6–$1.7B (above consensus) and EPS guidance $0.18–$0.28 (range that contains estimates), signaling continued demand. Guidance & Analyst Notes
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — JPMorgan raised its PT sharply to $65 (overweight) and Needham also lifted its PT to $65 (buy), which likely amplified buying. Analyst Price Target Coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Visible secular growth and capacity expansion — management projects >20% computing growth in 2026 and is advancing Arizona capacity and HDFO ramp, supporting multi‑year upside from AI/compute demand. Growth & Expansion
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest trends mixed — January data show a material decline in short interest (about 8.3M shares, ~4.6% of float), which can reduce selling pressure; some later short‑interest reporting is inconsistent. (No direct link available)
- Negative Sentiment: Rising inventory and elevated capex — some coverage flagged higher inventory levels and big year‑over‑year capex, which could pressure near‑term margins/cash conversion. Inventory & Capex Note
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and after‑hours reaction in some reports — Quiver/other outlets noted recent insider sales and an initial after‑hours dip despite the beat, which can cap gains for short windows. Insider Activity & After‑Hours
Amkor Technology Company Profile
Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.
In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amkor Technology
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.