Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26, FiscalAI reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.180-0.280 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Amkor Technology’s conference call:

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor beat expectations in Q4 with $1.89B revenue and $0.69 EPS, closed 2025 with revenue up 6% to $6.7B and record advanced packaging and computing revenue.

revenue and EPS, closed 2025 with revenue up 6% to and record advanced packaging and computing revenue. Management expects strong 2026 top‑line momentum — Q1 guide midpoint of $1.65B (+25% YoY) and full‑year computing growth above 20%, driven by AI/HPC demand.

(+25% YoY) and full‑year computing growth above 20%, driven by AI/HPC demand. 2026 capital spending will jump to $2.5–3.0B , largely front‑loaded for facility expansion (65–70% for Arizona phase one) and equipment, with minimal government incentive offsets reflected in the 2026 guide.

, largely front‑loaded for facility expansion (65–70% for Arizona phase one) and equipment, with minimal government incentive offsets reflected in the 2026 guide. Strategic execution progressing — two additional HDFO programs in final qualification, multiple HDFO CPU ramps targeted in H2 2026, and Vietnam reached break‑even in Q4, freeing Korea capacity for advanced packaging and test.

Balance sheet provides flexibility with year‑end cash/short‑term investments of $2.0B, total liquidity of $3.0B and modest leverage (debt $1.4B, ~1.2x debt/EBITDA), plus customer commitments and potential government funding.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.00. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,186.78. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,346.36. The trade was a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,910. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMKR

More Amkor Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and stronger fundamentals — Amkor reported $0.69 EPS and $1.89B revenue, with margin expansion and improved cash flow, which underpins the rally. Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 beat and stronger fundamentals — Amkor reported $0.69 EPS and $1.89B revenue, with margin expansion and improved cash flow, which underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: Upward guidance on revenue and healthy Q1 range — management set Q1 revenue $1.6–$1.7B (above consensus) and EPS guidance $0.18–$0.28 (range that contains estimates), signaling continued demand. Guidance & Analyst Notes

Upward guidance on revenue and healthy Q1 range — management set Q1 revenue $1.6–$1.7B (above consensus) and EPS guidance $0.18–$0.28 (range that contains estimates), signaling continued demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — JPMorgan raised its PT sharply to $65 (overweight) and Needham also lifted its PT to $65 (buy), which likely amplified buying. Analyst Price Target Coverage

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — JPMorgan raised its PT sharply to $65 (overweight) and Needham also lifted its PT to $65 (buy), which likely amplified buying. Positive Sentiment: Visible secular growth and capacity expansion — management projects >20% computing growth in 2026 and is advancing Arizona capacity and HDFO ramp, supporting multi‑year upside from AI/compute demand. Growth & Expansion

Visible secular growth and capacity expansion — management projects >20% computing growth in 2026 and is advancing Arizona capacity and HDFO ramp, supporting multi‑year upside from AI/compute demand. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest trends mixed — January data show a material decline in short interest (about 8.3M shares, ~4.6% of float), which can reduce selling pressure; some later short‑interest reporting is inconsistent. (No direct link available)

Short interest trends mixed — January data show a material decline in short interest (about 8.3M shares, ~4.6% of float), which can reduce selling pressure; some later short‑interest reporting is inconsistent. (No direct link available) Negative Sentiment: Rising inventory and elevated capex — some coverage flagged higher inventory levels and big year‑over‑year capex, which could pressure near‑term margins/cash conversion. Inventory & Capex Note

Rising inventory and elevated capex — some coverage flagged higher inventory levels and big year‑over‑year capex, which could pressure near‑term margins/cash conversion. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and after‑hours reaction in some reports — Quiver/other outlets noted recent insider sales and an initial after‑hours dip despite the beat, which can cap gains for short windows. Insider Activity & After‑Hours

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.