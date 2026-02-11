ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.37. 2,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

ESGL Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

