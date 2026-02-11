Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €2.87 and last traded at €2.84. Approximately 1,965,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.80.

Aroundtown Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €3.02.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

