Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 596,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,399,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.
- Positive Sentiment: OPEC output fell in January as supply from Nigeria and Libya dropped, tightening the market and providing upside support for oil prices — bullish for GUSH. OPEC oil output falls in January
- Positive Sentiment: Rising U.S.–Iran tensions and U.S. guidance for flagged vessels near the Strait of Hormuz keep a risk premium under crude, supporting prices and benefiting oil E&P exposure. Oil News: Crude Oil Firms on Iran Risks
- Positive Sentiment: EU moves and warnings about U.S. sanctions on Russian-linked refinery operations in Germany raise supply-risk headlines that can lift oil prices on tighter perceived supply. Rosneft oil refinery in Germany warns of risks from US sanctions
- Positive Sentiment: Technical analysis shows crude forming a bull pennant and coiling near key moving averages — traders see breakout potential that could extend recent gains, supporting leveraged E&P ETFs like GUSH. Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bull Pennant Signals Breakout Potential
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed short-term price action — reports of profit-taking and consolidation mean traders are cautious; this can produce choppy intraday moves in GUSH without a clear directional driver. Oil drifts lower as traders weigh supply risks amid U.S.–Iran tensions
- Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Treasury issued a general license allowing U.S. companies to supply equipment and technology to Venezuela to support oil production — that increases potential future supply and is bearish for oil and GUSH. Treasury Allows U.S. Companies to Provide Supplies to Venezuela for Oil Production
- Negative Sentiment: Production increases at major producers (Petrobras’ Q4 output +18%) and reports that Venezuela has reversed cuts and is boosting Orinoco Belt production point to higher near‑term supply — headwinds for oil prices and thus for GUSH. Petrobras’ Q4 oil and gas output rises 18% from year before Venezuela boosts oil output in Orinoco Belt
- Negative Sentiment: Sector weakness signaled by majors (e.g., BP suspending buybacks) reflects lower cash returns amid price pressure — a negative sentiment overlay for energy equities and leveraged E&P ETFs. Oil major BP suspends buybacks
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $277.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92.
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
