Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 596,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,399,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares this week:

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $277.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 84.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.