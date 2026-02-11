ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.4250.
ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.
