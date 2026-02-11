Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 186,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 308,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics Stock Performance
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 134.36% and a negative return on equity of 86.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bionano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) by 148.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Bionano Genomics worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) develops and commercializes high‐resolution genome analysis tools designed to map structural variants and large‐scale genomic rearrangements. At the core of its technology is the Saphyr® optical genome mapping system, which uses nanochannel arrays to linearize megabase‐length DNA molecules, proprietary fluorescent labeling reagents to highlight specific sequence motifs, and advanced image processing software to detect structural changes with high sensitivity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bionano Genomics
- They just tried to kill gold
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.