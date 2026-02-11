Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,036 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the January 15th total of 11,999 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,027 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,027 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAII traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc (NASDAQ: NAII) is a developer and contract manufacturer of nutritional supplements and related health products. Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, the company specializes in turnkey solutions for dietary supplement and functional food brands, combining scientific research with large-scale production capabilities.

NAII’s product portfolio spans a wide range of dosage forms, including softgels, tablets, capsules, powders, effervescent drink mixes and chewables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.