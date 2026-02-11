ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,910 shares, a growth of 727.1% from the January 15th total of 1,440 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,066 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,066 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Up 1.3%

ECTM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. 5,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,851. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust formed in September 2010 by Encana Corporation to hold and monetize natural gas interests in the Marcellus Shale region of the Appalachian Basin. The trust owns a net profits interest—sometimes referred to as a royalty interest—in a portfolio of nearly 80 wells located primarily in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Revenues generated from the sale of natural gas and natural gas liquids from these properties, after the deduction of operating expenses, are passed through to trust unitholders.

As a passive investment vehicle, ECA Marcellus Trust I does not engage directly in exploration, drilling or day-to-day field operations.

