VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QUSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QUSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,308 shares, a growth of 3,762.2% from the January 15th total of 241 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,916 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,916 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA QUSA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of -0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $20.72.
About VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF
- They’ve Built Major Gold Stories Before – And They’re Doing It Again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
Receive News & Ratings for VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.