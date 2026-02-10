VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QUSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QUSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,308 shares, a growth of 3,762.2% from the January 15th total of 241 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,916 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,916 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QUSA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of -0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

Get VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF alerts:

About VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF (QUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to generate a 15% annual income through a mix of US equities and an active options strategy. The fund aims for steady income alongside potential long-term capital growth by prioritizing firms with strong financial stability and low earnings variability QUSA was launched on May 6, 2025 and is issued by VistaShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.