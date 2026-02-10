iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 803,425 shares, a growth of 3,458.0% from the January 15th total of 22,581 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,284 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,284 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,518,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 274.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 285.9% in the third quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.84. The stock had a trading volume of 93,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $113.21.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 352.0%.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

