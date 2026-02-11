Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.04 and last traded at $50.02. 5,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,461.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

