PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 5,391.0% in January

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 751,719 shares, a growth of 5,391.0% from the January 15th total of 13,690 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,488 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 538,488 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. 192,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,870. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, commonly known as Bank BCA, is one of Indonesia’s leading banking institutions. Established in 1957 and headquartered in Jakarta, the bank provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and corporate clients. Bank BCA is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange under the ticker BBCA and trades in the United States through American Depositary Receipts on the OTC Markets under the symbol PBCRY.

The bank’s core business activities span consumer banking, SME and corporate lending, treasury operations, and transaction banking.

