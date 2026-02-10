Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,016 shares, a growth of 2,421.7% from the January 15th total of 1,111 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,292 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,292 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Price Performance

Shares of CAPE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,466. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $339.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.05. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $33.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPE. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,054,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after buying an additional 65,712 shares during the period. Straightline Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 1,020,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 872,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 571,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after buying an additional 57,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. CAPE was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

