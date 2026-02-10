D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Issues Earnings Results

D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$13.79 million for the quarter. D-BOX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.12%.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of TSE:DBO traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.86. 574,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. D-BOX Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$191.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D-BOX Technologies news, Director Daniel Marks sold 1,880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$1,184,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,733,000. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 10.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to tell captivating stories. Whether it be movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulators, D-BOX’s mission is to make the world live and vibrate like never before.

