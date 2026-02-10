Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,296,064 shares, an increase of 2,979.1% from the January 15th total of 74,570 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 857,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 857,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,022,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,064,000 after acquiring an additional 509,232 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 4,538,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,330,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,524 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,508,000 after purchasing an additional 287,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,154,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 117,208 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 822,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,803. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

