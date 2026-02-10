Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Update

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 146,293 shares, an increase of 2,178.7% from the January 15th total of 6,420 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,795,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,795,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Polar Power Price Performance

POLA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 164,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polar Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc (NASDAQ: POLA) is a California-based designer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) power generation and distribution systems. The company’s primary offerings include solar hybrid power systems, DC gensets and DC power modules engineered to provide reliable, off-grid or grid-tied power solutions. These products are tailored to applications in telecommunications, military, oil and gas, and other industries requiring continuous, low-cost energy delivery in remote or critical-power environments.

Polar Power’s solar hybrid systems combine solar photovoltaic arrays with DC generators and battery storage to create integrated, turnkey power plants.

Featured Stories

