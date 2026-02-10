Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.540-4.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.50 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. 1,297,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Agree Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,371.20. This trade represents a 2.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 159,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,296,952.85. This trade represents a 17.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,680. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 158.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

