Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.4 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. 513,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.90. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 8.32%.The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.83 million. Varex Imaging has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,989,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 126,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 913,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 497,650 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 529,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 50.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 471,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 157,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 399,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 82,426 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Corporation is a global provider of X-ray imaging components and solutions for the medical, security and industrial markets. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products that convert X-ray energy into high-resolution digital images. Its portfolio includes X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, digital sensors, specialty radiographic tubes and related software, all engineered to meet the demanding requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in diagnostic imaging, computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, mammography, dental radiography and non-destructive testing applications.

The company’s medical imaging offerings support a wide spectrum of clinical modalities, from portable radiography systems to advanced CT scanners, enhancing image quality and dose efficiency for healthcare providers.

