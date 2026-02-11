Reviewing Xylem (NYSE:XYL) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) and Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and Xylem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -2.68% -2.35% Xylem 10.66% 10.77% 6.98%

Volatility & Risk

Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xylem has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$1.56 million ($1.73) -0.71 Xylem $8.56 billion 3.67 $890.00 million $3.89 33.21

This table compares Smart Powerr and Xylem”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Xylem has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xylem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Smart Powerr and Xylem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 1 0 0 0 1.00 Xylem 0 4 9 0 2.69

Xylem has a consensus price target of $165.80, indicating a potential upside of 28.36%. Given Xylem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xylem is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Xylem shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Smart Powerr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Xylem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xylem beats Smart Powerr on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat generated in industrial production to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Xylem Vue, and Flojet brands. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment offers smart meters, networked communication devices, data analytics, test equipment, controls, sensor devices, software and managed services, and critical infrastructure services; and software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring and data management, leak detection, condition assessment, asset management, and pressure monitoring solutions, as well as testing equipment. This segment sells its products under the Pure Technologies, Sensus, Smith Blair, WTW, Xylem Vue, and YSI brands. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment provides maintenance services, mobile services, digital outsourced solutions, wastewater systems, environmental remediation, odor and corrosion control, filtration, reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and deionization under Aquapro, WaterOne, and Ion Pure brands. Xylem Inc. was formerly known as ITT WCO, Inc. and changed its name to Xylem Inc. in May 2011. Xylem Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

