Short Interest in Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Declines By 96.0%

Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the January 15th total of 54,717 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 510,108 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 510,108 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Experian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPGY

Experian Trading Down 1.4%

Experian Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.64. 417,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,363. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. Experian has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

(Get Free Report)

Experian is a global information services company that specializes in consumer and business credit reporting, data analytics, and decisioning technologies. The company collects and aggregates data from a range of sources to produce credit reports and credit scores, and it provides tools that help lenders, insurers, retailers and other organizations assess credit risk, detect fraud, and make automated decisions. In addition to core credit reporting, Experian offers identity verification, fraud prevention, credit monitoring and consumer education services targeted at both individual consumers and enterprise clients.

Products and services include business credit and risk management solutions, marketing data and analytics to support customer acquisition and segmentation, and software-as-a-service platforms and APIs that enable real-time decisioning and workflow integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.