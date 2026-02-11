Critical Survey: Amer Prem Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH) & Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Amer Prem Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amer Prem Water and Westrock Coffee”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Prem Water N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westrock Coffee $850.73 million 0.58 -$80.30 million ($0.98) -5.19

Volatility & Risk

Amer Prem Water has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westrock Coffee.

Amer Prem Water has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amer Prem Water and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Prem Water N/A N/A N/A Westrock Coffee -8.58% -98.07% -4.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amer Prem Water and Westrock Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Prem Water 0 0 0 0 0.00 Westrock Coffee 1 0 3 0 2.50

Westrock Coffee has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.82%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Amer Prem Water.

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats Amer Prem Water on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amer Prem Water

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings. The SS&T segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company offers coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

