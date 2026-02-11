Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Voya Financial (VOYA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) in the last few weeks:
- 2/9/2026 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Voya Financial was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/22/2026 – Voya Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/13/2026 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2026 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/8/2026 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.
- 12/29/2025 – Voya Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/27/2025 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/22/2025 – Voya Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Voya Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Voya Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.
Voya Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.
Voya’s core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.
