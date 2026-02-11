Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Voya Financial (VOYA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2026 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Voya Financial was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/22/2026 – Voya Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2026 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2026 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

12/29/2025 – Voya Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/27/2025 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2025 – Voya Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Voya Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Voya Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Voya Financial, Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya’s operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya’s core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

