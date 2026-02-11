Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Short Interest Up 1,889.5% in January

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 99,714 shares, an increase of 1,889.5% from the January 15th total of 5,012 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.35% of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUAG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.51.

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0782 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market. NUAG was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.