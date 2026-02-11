Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.690-2.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.030-1.500 EPS.
Insperity Trading Down 8.2%
NSP traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. 2,038,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $95.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.47.
Insperity Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 521.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue grew ~3% year-over-year and some operating metrics improved versus the prior-year quarter, showing underlying top-line resilience. Insperity Inc. (NSP) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: The company is hosting a conference call and posted an investor presentation to discuss results and the 2026 outlook — useful for listening to management’s explanation of benefit-cost drivers and guidance assumptions. Insperity Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst price targets remain near the low-to-mid $30s (median ~$34.5), indicating limited near-term upside implied by analysts following the print. Insperity Inc. (NSP) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Reported a Q4 net loss and missed EPS estimates (company cited elevated benefits costs as a key headwind), which directly pressured the stock. Insperity reports Q4 loss as elevated benefits costs weigh on results
- Negative Sentiment: Updated guidance disappointed: Q1 2026 EPS guide (1.030–1.500) is below consensus, and FY 2026 guidance (1.690–2.720) is a wide range with a low end below expectations — increasing short-term uncertainty about profit recovery.
- Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow turned negative and cash balances declined year-over-year, highlighting near-term liquidity and working-capital pressure alongside rising benefit costs. Insperity Inc. (NSP) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,963,000 after purchasing an additional 859,326 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 39.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 860,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,313,000 after buying an additional 244,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Insperity by 118.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 71,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 38,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.
The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.
