Glanbia Plc ADR (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Short Interest Update

Glanbia Plc ADR (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 509 shares, an increase of 734.4% from the January 15th total of 61 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Glanbia stock remained flat at $99.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 83. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Glanbia plc is a global nutrition company headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. The company operates through two principal divisions: Performance Nutrition and Glanbia Nutritionals. Performance Nutrition develops and markets sports and lifestyle nutrition products, including powders, bars and ready-to-drink beverages for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Glanbia Nutritionals supplies dairy-based ingredients, specialty cheeses, whey proteins, nutrient premixes and functional food solutions to food, beverage and supplement manufacturers worldwide.

Glanbia was formed in 1997 through the merger of Avonmore Food plc and Waterford Foods plc.

