Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Rises By 1,554.2%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,497 shares, an increase of 1,554.2% from the January 15th total of 695 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of MTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 76.84% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0015 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) is a statutory trust that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1981 by Mesa Production Oil & Gas, Inc, the trust’s portfolio comprises interests in thousands of producing wells across key producing areas, including the Midland, Delaware and Central Basin platforms. These interests provide the trust with net revenue rights to a portion of the hydrocarbons produced from the underlying formations.

The trust’s core business activity is the collection and distribution of royalty income derived from the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

