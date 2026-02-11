FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 172,488 shares, a growth of 2,001.0% from the January 15th total of 8,210 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,305,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,305,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:FATBP remained flat at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchisor and operator of quick service and casual dining restaurants, managing a portfolio of iconic food-service brands. Through long-term franchise partnerships and corporate-owned locations, the company offers burgers, pizza, chicken wings, desserts and Mediterranean cuisine under well-known names such as Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, Johnny Rockets, Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, Pretzelmaker, Hurricane Grill & Wings and Yalla Mediterranean.

