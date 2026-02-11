PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 1,717.0% in January

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 335,734 shares, an increase of 1,717.0% from the January 15th total of 18,477 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,848 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 271,848 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Up 1.2%

OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. 625,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk is a leading Indonesian diversified conglomerate with interests spanning automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, agribusiness, infrastructure, logistics, information technology, and property. Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Jakarta, the company established itself early as the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in Indonesia, a relationship that remains a cornerstone of its automotive business. Over the decades, Astra has expanded its product and service offerings through strategic partnerships and joint ventures with global firms, solidifying its position in several key sectors of the Indonesian economy.

The company’s automotive segment encompasses the distribution and retail of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and component manufacturing.

