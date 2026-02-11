Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Short Interest Update

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,489,190 shares, a growth of 1,687.7% from the January 15th total of 418,919 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,077,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,077,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PZA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. 814,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,669. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,945,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454,954 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,200,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,321,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,219,000 after acquiring an additional 173,429 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,305,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,821,000 after acquiring an additional 827,731 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

