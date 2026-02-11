Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Short Interest Update

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,489,190 shares, a growth of 1,687.7% from the January 15th total of 418,919 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,077,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,077,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of PZA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. 814,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,669. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $23.79.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
