Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Update

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 40,505 shares, a growth of 1,106.9% from the January 15th total of 3,356 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cranswick Stock Up 2.1%

Cranswick stock traded up C$1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$63.99. Cranswick has a twelve month low of C$63.99 and a twelve month high of C$66.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.97.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc is a UK-based food producer specializing in high-quality fresh pork and gourmet prepared meats. Headquartered in East Yorkshire, the company operates an integrated supply chain model, sourcing pigs from a network of approved farms while maintaining strict standards for animal welfare and traceability. Over several decades, Cranswick has expanded its core pork business to encompass cooked poultry and charcuterie, positioning itself as one of Britain’s leading suppliers of premium meat products.

The company’s portfolio spans a variety of retail and foodservice offerings, including fresh sausages, back bacon, cooked hams, and artisan-style charcuterie.

