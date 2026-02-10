InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Stock Price Up 14.1% – What’s Next?

InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.9725 and last traded at $8.97. 2,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 89,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

InPost is a Poland-based logistics company specializing in automated parcel locker solutions and courier services for e-commerce and retail businesses. Founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Rafał Brzoska, the company developed a network of self-service “Paczkomaty” lockers designed to offer convenient, 24/7 parcel drop-off and pick-up options. InPost’s core offering streamlines last-mile delivery by reducing reliance on traditional post offices and home delivery, allowing customers to collect or return packages at their own convenience.

In addition to its parcel locker network, InPost provides door-to-door courier services, including same-day and next-day delivery options, as well as returns management and tracking solutions.

