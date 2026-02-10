Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.19, but opened at $126.24. Xylem shares last traded at $131.2870, with a volume of 918,897 shares traded.

Key Stories Impacting Xylem

Here are the key news stories impacting Xylem this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed solid execution: revenue of $2.40B and adjusted EPS up ~20% year‑over‑year, driven by productivity and pricing — evidence the core business is improving. Xylem Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 results showed solid execution: revenue of $2.40B and adjusted EPS up ~20% year‑over‑year, driven by productivity and pricing — evidence the core business is improving. Positive Sentiment: Company slightly beat EPS/revenue expectations (EPS ~$1.42 vs. ~$1.41 consensus; revenue beat ~$2.37B). This supports the view that margin actions and pricing are boosting profitability. Compared to Estimates, Xylem (XYL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Company slightly beat EPS/revenue expectations (EPS ~$1.42 vs. ~$1.41 consensus; revenue beat ~$2.37B). This supports the view that margin actions and pricing are boosting profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and previews flagged the company’s strong execution but also questioned whether the water‑tech cycle can sustain the momentum — useful context for medium‑term expectations. Xylem earnings loom: Can water tech giant sustain momentum?

Market commentary and previews flagged the company’s strong execution but also questioned whether the water‑tech cycle can sustain the momentum — useful context for medium‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance disappointed on revenue: management set EPS guidance of $5.350–5.560 (roughly in line with consensus) but revenue guidance of $9.1–9.2B came below the ~$9.3B Street view — likely the main reason for the stock weakness today.

FY‑2026 guidance disappointed on revenue: management set EPS guidance of $5.350–5.560 (roughly in line with consensus) but revenue guidance of $9.1–9.2B came below the ~$9.3B Street view — likely the main reason for the stock weakness today. Negative Sentiment: Despite the quarter’s margin improvement, investors are focused on growth visibility; a below‑consensus top‑line guide increases downside risk to near‑term multiple expansion and raises sensitivity to execution in FY‑2026.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. UBS Group raised their price target on Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Xylem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

