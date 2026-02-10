Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $14.08. Air Canada shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 660 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACDVF shares. UBS Group raised Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Up 0.8%

Air Canada Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.