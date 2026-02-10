DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.22, but opened at $24.08. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $24.4070, with a volume of 139,202 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DBVT. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 9.3%

Insider Activity at DBV Technologies

The stock has a market capitalization of $975.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

In related news, major shareholder Bpifrance Epic sold 2,076,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $10,073,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,595,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,688,039.20. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,369,627 shares of company stock worth $15,489,908. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 165,347.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 244,714 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 69,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

