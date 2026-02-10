Knowles (NYSE:KN) COO Daniel Giesecke Sells 15,885 Shares

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Giesecke sold 15,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $432,389.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,292.86. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Knowles Price Performance

NYSE KN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. 336,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. Knowles Corporation has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.45%.The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,715 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $14,510,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 10.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,108,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,072,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 52.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 470,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 95.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 469,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Knowles to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Knowles in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knowles

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.