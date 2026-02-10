Duncan Sinclair Purchases 361 Shares of Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Sinclair acquired 361 shares of Mountview Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,750 per share, with a total value of £31,587.50.

Mountview Estates Stock Down 0.5%

MTVW stock traded down GBX 48.08 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8,801.92. 1,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459. Mountview Estates P.L.C. has a 12-month low of GBX 8,630 and a 12-month high of £102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 121.68. The stock has a market cap of £343.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,034.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,491.79.

Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 298.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Mountview Estates had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units. Its properties are located in Belsize Park, London. Mountview Estates P.L.C. was incorporated in 1937 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

