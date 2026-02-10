Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Shares Up 14.7% – Time to Buy?

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALMGet Free Report)’s share price rose 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 and last traded at GBX 86. Approximately 311,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 65,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.

Panther Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.24.

About Panther Metals



Panther’s strategy is disciplined and different: Totally focused in the tier one jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.

Cash flow pathway — Winston tailings contain gold and silver with strong gallium credits. Processing is low-capex and straightforward; permitting is the next milestone. Once in place, Winston provides a near-term route to revenue with exposure to both precious and critical metals.

Exploration with production cash — That cash will fund drilling across:

Wishbone (Obonga) — a new VMS system with multi-percent zinc intercepts and Mattabi-scale potential.

