Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Shares Up 14.7% – Time to Buy?

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 and last traded at GBX 86. Approximately 311,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 65,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.

Panther Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.24.

Get Panther Metals alerts:

About Panther Metals

(Get Free Report)

Panther’s strategy is disciplined and different: Totally focused in the tier one jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.

Cash flow pathway — Winston tailings contain gold and silver with strong gallium credits. Processing is low-capex and straightforward; permitting is the next milestone. Once in place, Winston provides a near-term route to revenue with exposure to both precious and critical metals.

Exploration with production cash — That cash will fund drilling across:

Wishbone (Obonga) — a new VMS system with multi-percent zinc intercepts and Mattabi-scale potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.