Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.8230. 575,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,362,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTRE shares. Truist Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Fortrea and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortrea by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fortrea by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortrea by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Fortrea by 4.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company’s comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea’s core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

