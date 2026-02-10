NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.37 and last traded at $91.5660, with a volume of 2286127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seaport Research Partners cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. This represents a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,586 shares of company stock worth $17,474,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

