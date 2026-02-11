Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,975 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the January 15th total of 54,105 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,295 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,295 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BSMU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,127. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMU. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

