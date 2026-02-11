Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,975 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the January 15th total of 54,105 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,295 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,295 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
BSMU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,127. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
