CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Short Interest Down 87.8% in January

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 104,991 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the January 15th total of 862,511 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,561 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CCSC Technology International Stock Performance

Shares of CCTG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 207,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,687. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. CCSC Technology International has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CCTG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CCSC Technology International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CCSC Technology International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCSC Technology International presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

