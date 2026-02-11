Short Interest in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Drops By 79.4%

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,583 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the January 15th total of 85,445 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,934 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 227,934 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIPI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AIPI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.17. 158,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.27 million, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.10.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $1.162 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th.

The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies selected from the holdings of the BITA AI Leaders Select Index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions AIPI was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.

