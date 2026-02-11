LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 687,536 shares, an increase of 532.1% from the January 15th total of 108,763 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 753.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 913 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 753.1 days.

LondonMetric Property Trading Up 1.1%

LondonMetric Property stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. 390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric Property PLC is a UK-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, management and development of distribution warehouses, retail parks and community retail assets. The company seeks properties with strong income characteristics and potential for asset enhancement through refurbishment, redevelopment or active leasing strategies. Its portfolio spans a range of sectors, including logistics facilities serving major e-commerce and retail clients, as well as supermarket-anchored retail parks and neighborhood retail schemes.

Established in 2007 through the merger of two specialist property companies, LondonMetric has grown its portfolio primarily across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

