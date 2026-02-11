ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the January 15th total of 306 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of BDCX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.96. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th.

About ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN

The ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN (BDCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, compounded quarterly, to a tiered-weighted index of business development companies (BDC) listed and incorporated in the US. BDCX was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

