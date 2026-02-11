Insider Buying: Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) CFO Acquires $12,100.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Canuso acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,850. This represents a 5.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bancorp Stock Down 4.3%
NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 502,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,324. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $81.65.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price objective on Bancorp in a research note on Monday. William Blair set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bancorp
About Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.
The company’s product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bancorp
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- They just tried to kill gold
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.