Short Interest in Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV) Drops By 79.7%

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,693 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the January 15th total of 8,360 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,654 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.82. Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $31.89.

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th.

About Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of 40 to 60 US-listed dividend-paying companies engaged in the natural resources industry. Holdings are selected based on fundamental factors and weighted by dividend yield. NDIV was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Amplify.

