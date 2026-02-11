Qualstar Corporation (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Corporation (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 55 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the January 15th total of 1,142 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Qualstar Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QBAK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010. Qualstar has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of automated magnetic tape library and data storage products. The company’s offerings include modular tape library modules, standalone autoloaders, and multi-frame library systems that integrate with a variety of tape media standards such as LTO, DLT and SDLT. Qualstar’s solutions leverage robotic tape handling to deliver high-capacity, reliable and cost-effective backup and archival storage for data centers.

These tape library systems are engineered for scalability, allowing organizations to expand storage capacity incrementally as data retention needs grow.

