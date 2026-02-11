Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,083 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the January 15th total of 159,926 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 922,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 922,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMDE. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,843,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,243,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,396,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after buying an additional 128,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

FMDE stock remained flat at $37.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,363. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $37.92.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

